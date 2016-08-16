FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Mexico foreign direct investment falls slightly in Q2
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
August 16, 2016 / 6:00 PM / a year ago

Mexico foreign direct investment falls slightly in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Mexico was $5.40 billion in the second quarter, according to preliminary figures released by the Economy Ministry on Tuesday, falling slightly compared to the year-earlier quarter.

In the second quarter of 2015, foreign direct investment was a revised $5.58 billion, according to Central Bank data.

So far this year, almost two thirds of the total was into the manufacturing sector, the ministry said. In the same period, the United States accounted for more than a third of all the investment from abroad. (Reporting by Christine Murray and Jean Luis Arce)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
