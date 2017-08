(Corrects to show jobless rate was lowest since June 2008, not Sept 2008) MEXICO CITY, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Mexico's seasonally adjusted jobless rate dipped in July to its lowest in over eight years. Mexico's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.8 percent in July , the national statistics agency said on Monday, its lowest since June 2008. July 2016 June 2016 July 2015 Jobless 3.8 3.9 4.4 rate (s/a) Jobless 4.01 3.93 4.72 rate (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)