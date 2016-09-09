FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 1-Mexico industrial production rises in July, led by factory output
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 9, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico industrial production rises in July, led by factory output

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds data on industrial sectors)
    MEXICO CITY, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Mexico's industrial
production ticked up for the third month in a row in July,
growing a bit faster than expected as factory output rose by the
most in nearly a year, data showed on Friday.
    Mexican industrial output rose 0.3 percent in
July from June in seasonally adjusted terms, the national
statistics agency INEGI said, compared with expectations for 0.1
percent increase in a Reuters poll.
    Mexico's economy shrank in the second quarter for the first
time in three years, due largely to a slump in industrial
output. 
    Uneven demand for Mexican manufactured exports in the United
States, Mexico's top trading partner, and declining oil
production have weighed on Latin America's No. 2 economy.
    Among components of industrial production, factory output
rose 0.8 percent, its fastest expansion since last August.
    Mexico sends mostly factory-made goods like televisions  and
cars to its northern neighbor and automobile exports have been
stronger than many other goods this year.
     The utilities sector, which includes power, gas and water
distribution, expanded by 0.4 percent in July.
    But construction fell 0.3 percent in July versus June while
mining, which includes oil production, was down for the sixth
month in a row, dropping 0.4 percent.
    Despite the recent uptick in monthly data, industrial
production was down 1.0 percent year-over-year, the
biggest drop since March, compared with expectations for flat
growth. 

 (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.