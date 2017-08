(Updates with table) MEXICO CITY, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Mexican retail sales rose 0.6 percent in August from July, when adjusted for seasonal swings, the national statistics agency said on Tuesday. The monthly increase was the fourth in a row, according to data from the agency. Sales increased 8.9 percent in August compared to the same month a year earlier. Retail sales (pct change) Aug. 2016 July 2016 Aug. 2015 month/month 0.6 0.4 1.4 year/year 8.9 7.9 6.4 (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)