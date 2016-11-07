UPDATE 1-Mexico consumer confidence rebounds in Oct from recent low

(Adds data, background)

MEXICO CITY, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Mexico's consumer confidence index rebounded in October from a more than 2-1/2 year low hit in the preceding month, the national statistics agency said on Monday.

Consumer confidence was 85.9 in October when adjusted for seasonal factors, up from a downwardly revised 85.1 in September, its lowest since January 2014.

Late last month, preliminary gross domestic product data for the third quarter showed Latin America's No. 2 economy was on track to post its fastest growth in more than two years after a slump in the second quarter.

The unadjusted consumer confidence index was 85.0 during the month, up from 84.1 in September.