UPDATE 1-Mexico consumer confidence rebounds in Oct from recent low
#Market News
November 7, 2016 / 2:45 PM / 10 months ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico consumer confidence rebounds in Oct from recent low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds data, background)

MEXICO CITY, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Mexico's consumer confidence index rebounded in October from a more than 2-1/2 year low hit in the preceding month, the national statistics agency said on Monday.

Consumer confidence was 85.9 in October when adjusted for seasonal factors, up from a downwardly revised 85.1 in September, its lowest since January 2014.

Late last month, preliminary gross domestic product data for the third quarter showed Latin America's No. 2 economy was on track to post its fastest growth in more than two years after a slump in the second quarter.

The unadjusted consumer confidence index was 85.0 during the month, up from 84.1 in September. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
