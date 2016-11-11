UPDATE 1-Mexico industrial output falls most in over 3 yrs in Sept versus year ago

(Recasts with year-on-year data, details) MEXICO CITY, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Mexico's industrial production fell 1.3 percent year-over-year in September, its biggest drop in over three years, data showed on Friday. Mexican industrial output nonetheless rose 0.1 percent in September from August in seasonally adjusted terms, the national statistics agency INEGI said. Mexico's economy is on track to post its fastest growth in more than two years as services growth picked up in the third quarter even as industrial output shrank, data published last month showed. Nonetheless, according to INEGI's initial estimates at the time, the industrial sector contracted 0.1 percent from the April-June period. Weak demand in the United States for Mexican-made goods has weighed on Latin America's second biggest economy. According to the data published on Friday, construction rose 1.4 percent, its fastest expansion since July 2015. Factory output, however, fell 0.1 percent in September. Mexico sends mostly factory-made goods like televisions and cars to its northern neighbor and automobile exports have been stronger than many other goods this year. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)