FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Office Depot de Mexico will pay dollar debt in advance
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 19, 2016 / 4:05 AM / 9 months ago

Office Depot de Mexico will pay dollar debt in advance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Office Depot de Mexico will use a favorable exchange rate to its advantage and pay $350 million in dollar-denominated debt years before the due date, its parent company Grupo Gigante said on Friday.

In a statement sent to Mexico's stock exchange, retailer Grupo Gigante said the company will pay the debt, which is due in 2020, on Dec. 19 of this year.

It will make the payment using cash from its operations, $200 million in capital contributions from shareholders, and a 3 billion peso ($145 million) loan from a development bank, benefitting from a currency hedge of 19.02 pesos per dollar.

Grupo Gigante purchased the 50 percent stake of the Mexican unit of Office Depot Inc. that it did not already own in a deal worth 8.78 billion pesos ($691 million) in 2013. ($1 = 20.6250 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Adriana Barrera, Writing by Natalie Schachar; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.