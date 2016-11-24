FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexico September retail sales fall for first time in 5 months
November 24, 2016

UPDATE 1-Mexico September retail sales fall for first time in 5 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds table)
    MEXICO CITY, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Mexican retail sales fell
0.2 percent in September from August, bucking a four month
winning streak, the national statistics agency said on Thursday.
     Sales increased 8.1 percent in September compared to the
same month a year earlier, a slightly slower growth rate than in
August 2016, when they increased by 8.9 percent.
    
 Retail      Sept 2016   August      Sept 2015
 sales (pct              2016        
 change)_                            
 month/mont  -0.2        0.4         -0.4
 h                                   
 year/year   8.1         8.9         4.9
 

 (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

