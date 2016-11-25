FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
UPDATE 1-Mexico factory exports slump by most in nearly 4 years
November 25, 2016 / 2:50 PM / 9 months ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico factory exports slump by most in nearly 4 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Recasts with details on factory exports)
    MEXICO CITY, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Mexican factory exports fell
by the most in nearly four years in October, data from the
national statistics agency showed on Friday.
    Adjusted for seasonal swings, factory exports fell by 5.9
percent in October from September, the biggest drop since
January 2013. 
    Mexico exports mostly factory-made goods and uneven demand
in top trading partner, the United States, has weighed on Latin
America's No. 2 economy.
    Mexico posted a $835 million trade deficit in October when
adjusted for seasonal swings, down from nearly $1.3 billion in
September. In non-seasonally adjusted terms, Mexico posted a
trade deficit of $900 million.

 (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

