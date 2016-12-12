FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
UPDATE 1-Mexico industrial output barely rises in Oct, falls year-over-year
December 12, 2016 / 3:21 PM / 8 months ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico industrial output barely rises in Oct, falls year-over-year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details from the report)
    MEXICO CITY, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Mexico's industrial output
was almost flat in October for the second month in a row, while
year-over-year production was down 1.4 percent, data showed on
Monday. 
    Industrial production increased 0.1 percent in
October from September in seasonally adjusted terms, according
to the national statistics agency INEGI, boosted by growth in
construction, manufacturing, and utilities.   
    Construction was up 0.8 percent, while factory output
increased 0.3 percent and utilities expanded 0.2 percent. 
    Mining, however, was down for the ninth month in a row,
slipping 0.1 percent. 
    Mexico reported its fastest quarterly economic growth in two
years in the third quarter, though the economy has been dragged
down by weak demand for Mexican imports to the United States.
   
    Industrial output slumped 1.4 percent year-over-year
, according to INEGI, affected by a sharp fall in
mining output, which has contracted due to a decline in oil
production. 

 (Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)

