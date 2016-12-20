UPDATE 1-Mexico retail sales post biggest rise in 7 months in Oct

(Adds table, data) MEXICO CITY, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Mexican retail sales rose by 1.6 percent in October from September when adjusted for seasonal swings, the national statistics agency said on Tuesday. The monthly increase was the biggest since March, the data showed, and the fifth rise in the last six months. In unadjusted terms, sales advanced by 9.3 percent in October compared with the same month a year earlier. Retail Oct 2016 Sept 2016 Oct 2015 sales (pct change) month/mont 1.6 -0.2 -0.3 h year/year 9.3 8.1 4.8 (Writing by Dave Graham Editing by W Simon)