8 months ago
UPDATE 1-Mexico retail sales post biggest rise in 7 months in Oct
December 20, 2016 / 2:43 PM / 8 months ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico retail sales post biggest rise in 7 months in Oct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds table, data)
    MEXICO CITY, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Mexican retail sales rose by
1.6 percent in October from September when adjusted for seasonal
swings, the national statistics agency said on Tuesday.
    The monthly increase was the biggest since March, the data
showed, and the fifth rise in the last six months.
    In unadjusted terms, sales advanced by 9.3 percent in
October compared with the same month a year earlier.
        
 Retail      Oct 2016       Sept 2016       Oct 2015
 sales (pct                                 
 change)                                    
 month/mont  1.6            -0.2            -0.3
 h                                          
 year/year   9.3            8.1             4.8
 
 (Writing by Dave Graham Editing by W Simon)

