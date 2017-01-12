FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 12, 2017 / 4:56 PM / 7 months ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico finance minister says economy grew about 2.2 pct in 2016

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds context on growth in 2015, comment on peso)

MEXICO CITY, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy grew by around 2.2 percent in 2016, finance minister Jose Antonio Meade said on Thursday, a rate that would mark a slight slowdown from the previous year.

Latin America's second biggest economy expanded by 2.5 percent in 2015. An official estimate for Mexican gross domestic product (GDP) in 2016 is due to be published by the national statistics institute on Jan. 31.

Speaking at an event in Mexico City, Meade said the peso currency's weakness reflected a "very pessimistic" outlook on the country's capacity to attract investment.

The peso has depreciated amid fears over U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's policies towards Mexico, and broke the 22 peso per dollar mark for the first time on Wednesday.

Trump has vowed to tear up a joint trade deal with Mexico if he cannot renegotiate it in the United States' favor, and threatened to impose hefty taxes on goods destined for the U.S. market made in Mexico. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

