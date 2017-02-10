(Adds details on components of industrial production) MEXICO CITY, Feb 10 Mexican industrial output slipped in December as a slump in oil production and construction offset rising factory production, official data showed on Friday. Industrial production dipped 0.1 percent in December compared to the previous month, the national statistics agency said. Among components, utilities grew 0.5 percent, month-on-month, while factory output rose 0.6 percent. Mining slumped 1.4 percent compared to November, dragged down by a 2.4 percent drop in oil and gas output, its biggest decline since April 2015. Construction slid 0.3 percent, month-on-month. In annual terms, industrial output fell 0.6 percent in December. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Bernadette Baum)