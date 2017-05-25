FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
UPDATE 1-Mexico factory exports fall in April by most in 3 months
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 25, 2017 / 2:17 PM / 3 months ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico factory exports fall in April by most in 3 months

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Adds factory exports, non-oil consumer imports)
    MEXICO CITY, May 25 (Reuters) - Mexican factory exports in
April posted their biggest fall since January, data showed on
Thursday, pointing to continued headwinds for Latin America's
second-largest economy.
    Manufacturing exports declined by 3.05 percent in April from
March in seasonally adjusted terms, national statistics agency
INEGI said, as auto exports fell by 4.01 percent and non-auto
shipments slipped 2.57 percent.
    Non-oil consumer imports rose 1.26 percent in the same
month.
    Mexico revised its official 2017 growth estimate upward on
Monday, shortly after data showed the economy had so far
shrugged off fears U.S. President Donald Trump's policies would
wreak havoc on exports and investment.             
    Mexico posted a $297 million trade deficit in April when
adjusted for seasonal swings             , narrower than the 1.4
billion deficit reached in March.
    In non-seasonally adjusted terms, Mexico posted a trade
surplus of $617 million             .

 (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.