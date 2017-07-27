UPDATE 1-Mexican factory exports rise in June, help narrow trade deficit

(Adds data) MEXICO CITY, July 27 (Reuters) - Exports from Mexican factories rose for the second month in a row in June, growing at their fastest pace since February and helping narrow the trade deficit, seasonally adjusted government data showed on Thursday. Manufactured exports from Mexico grew 2.8 percent in June from May, the national statistics office said. Mexico sends mostly factory-made goods like televisions and cars to the United States, its main export market. Non-oil consumer imports rose 2.7 percent in June from the prior month, also the fastest pace since February. Mexico's trade deficit narrowed from $703 million in May to $438 million in June. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by W Simon)