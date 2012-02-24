UPDATE 1-Mexico unemployment takes surprise dip in January

* Mexico jobless rate takes surprise dip to 4.79 pct

* Raw jobless rate also below expectations

MEXICO CITY, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Mexico’s jobless rate fell more than expected in January as uncertainty in the global economy did not dissuade hiring in Latin America’s second-largest economy.

The 4.79 percent unemployment rate was below the 4.99 percent expected by analysts. The December figure was revised down to 4.99 percent from an originally reported 5.04 percent.

The jobless rate still remains well above levels below 4 percent seen before the 2008-2009 recession.

The raw unemployment rate of 4.9 percent was also lower than analysts had expected with a Reuters poll expecting a 5.17 percent rate.

The fate of Mexico’s economy is closely tied to the United States, which absorbs roughly 80 percent of exports and uncertain growth north of the border leaves an unclear picture for domestic growth.

Relatively high inflation, though, has analyst betting that the central bank will keep borrowing rates on hold for now.

In a separate report, Mexico’s seasonally adjusted trade balance registered a deficit of $469 million in January after a $190 million surplus a month earlier, originally reported as a $202 million surplus. The raw trade deficit was $287 million after a $7 million surplus in December originally reported as an $8 million surplus.