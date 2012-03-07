FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexico Dec gross fixed investment up 1.8 pct m/m
March 7, 2012 / 2:15 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Mexico Dec gross fixed investment up 1.8 pct m/m

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, March 7 (Reuters) - Mexican gross fixed investment rose in December as the measure of spending on machinery, equipment and new construction gained steam for the second month in a row.

Gross fixed investment rose 1.8 percent in December from November, the national statistics agency said on Wednesday.

On a year-over-year basis, gross fixed investment rose 6.6 percent compared to December 2010.

The gauge, a lagging indicator, gives a delayed measure of sentiment toward making big capital investments in Mexico.

Growth in the Mexican economy is expected to slow somewhat this year to around 3.34 percent, according to the latest central bank poll, after expanding 3.9 percent in 2011.

