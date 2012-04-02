FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico factory index falls, still points to growth
#Market News
April 2, 2012 / 10:20 PM / in 6 years

Mexico factory index falls, still points to growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, April 2 (Reuters) - A leading index of Mexico’s manufacturing sector fell in March, a report on Monday showed, but the barometer still points to growth ahead.

The manufacturing index of the Mexican Institute of Finance Executives (IMEF) fell 2 points in March to 52.2 points, its lowest level in three months.

But an index reading above 50 still points to growth ahead.

“Manufacturing activity in Mexico will continue to expand,” IMEF said in its monthly report. “This reflects better dynamics of the economy as a whole and also better industrial performance in the United States economy.”

The Mexican economy is expected to grow about 3.43 percent this year, according to a central bank poll of analysts, down from the growth rate of 3.9 percent in 2011. [ID: nL2E8F28O4]

