Mexico cenbank may cut rate in possible spilt decision

* Economists call for no move from 4.50 pct

* Market bets on a 25-bps cut to record low

* Cooling inflation may justify lower borrowing costs

By Michael O‘Boyle

MEXICO CITY, April 27 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank may cut interest rates for the first time in nearly three years on Friday in a decision that could split the board and test the market’s confidence in policymakers’ will to rein in inflation.

Markets and analysts are divided over the chance of a 25 basis point cut to the country’s benchmark interest rate to a record low of 4.25 percent.

Most economists expected the bank to hold but said there was a chance that central bank governor Agustin Carstens may have convinced a majority of the five-person board to lower the country’s key rate after holding costs steady since mid-2009.

While Brazil aggressively slashed borrowing costs since last August to head off a global slowdown, Mexico stood pat while its economy followed the arc of the U.S. recovery and its peso whipsawed with global markets.

Although policymakers gave no clear sign of an imminent cut following their last meeting in March, minutes later showed at least two had argued to move the rate lower.

In an interview on Saturday, Carstens said Mexico could afford to grow and create jobs without fanning inflation, which he said would near the central bank’s 3 percent target in the next year.

Other policymakers have argued there is no room to cut while inflation expectations remain well above 3 percent.

“It is very clear that the position of the governor is to cut rates,” said Benito Berber, an analyst at Nomura in New York. “But will he be willing to cut given that some members are against that view?”

Most economists expect Mexico to hold its key interest rate steady at 4.50 percent, according to a Reuters poll from last week.

Since the March 30 minutes, the market has tilted to bet on at least a 25 basis point cut, driving a 3 percent loss in the peso and a 20 basis point slump in yields on short-term interest rate swap contracts.

Meanwhile, a patch of soft U.S. data may bode for an economic slowdown that could weigh heavily in Mexico, which sends nearly 80 percent of its exports to its northern neighbor.

Gabriel Casillas, an economist at JPMorgan in Mexico City, said it still looks more likely that growth will remain strong and inflation above target. He expects no move in the 9 a.m. (1400 GMT) statement. “It is a really close call,” he said.

Some analysts said a split vote might hold the bank from cutting, especially since it would be the first such move under Carstens, who took over in 2010. But others said the inflation outlook was now more benign than a few months ago.

In the minutes of the March decision, a majority agreed that if inflation data kept looking good, it may be time to lower borrowing costs.

Mexican data this week showed much cooler inflation in early April at 3.40 percent, giving policymakers some cover to lower borrowing costs.

“I don’t think they need much more,” said Alonso Cervera, an economist at Credit Suisse in Mexico City, who is calling for three 25 basis point cuts in the next three meetings. (Reporting by Michael O‘Boyle; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)