UPDATE 2-Mexico central bank sees inflation falling by year-end

By Krista Hughes and Michael O‘Boyle

MEXICO CITY, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank said on Wednesday that inflation will come in below its 4 percent ceiling this year, despite a recent spike due to higher fresh food prices, a global phenomenon that is fanning fears about a repeat of the 2008 food crisis.

Banco de Mexico Governor Agustin Carstens told a news conference that the rise in inflation was temporary and inflation expectations are relatively well anchored, although prices would exceed 4 percent during the third quarter.

In comments that confirmed the central bank’s on-the-fence position on interest rates, Carstens said there was no need to change policy in reaction to transitory price moves, but it was still necessary to make sure there are no knock-on effects.

“The Banco de Mexico will remain very vigilant ... to make sure that these seasonal increases in inflation do not contaminate inflation expectations,” Carstens said.

“If we really see that the impact of the shocks starts to affect other products, becomes generalized, or we see that inflation expectations are substantially affected going forward, these are much clearer signals which the Banco de Mexico would act on.”

Mexico’s benchmark interest rates have been held at 4.5 percent since mid-2009, and investors stuck to bets for unchanged rates until at least June 2014.

Inflation has shot above the 4 percent ceiling in recent months, hitting its highest level in more than two years in July at 4.42 percent as prices of fresh produce climbed more than 11 percent over the past year due to the effect of bad weather on crops and an outbreak of avian flu.

Mexico is not alone in wrestling with high food prices. Global corn prices hit record highs this week, and policymakers around the world are worried about another food crisis.

Carstens made it clear the central bank does not see inflation as a impediment to a future rate cut should the global environment deteriorate further, although so far Mexico’s economy was holding up well.

“If economic activity worsens significantly towards the end of the year or early next, probably they would do something,” Barclays Capital economist Marco Oviedo said. “But for now they are keeping the situation neutral.”

GLOBAL GRAIN PRICES WORRYING

In its latest economic forecasts, the central bank said consumer prices would fall below its ceiling by the end of this year, holding its annual inflation forecast for 2012 and 2013 in a range of 3-4 percent.

Carstens, however, said the worsening outlook for the global grain harvest was worrying.

While prices for tortillas, a corn pancake eaten with nearly every Mexican meal, had so far been stable, sharp increases in prices for yellow corn could have a global impact.

“This increase is significant and important for the development of inflation, not only in Mexico but in other countries,” he said of the rise in yellow corn prices.

Domestically, an appreciation in Mexico’s peso currency, which has been buffeted by global market jitters, would help to check inflation. Carstens said he expected the peso to firm further once markets settled.

The Banco de Mexico also maintained growth forecasts for the economy to expand between 3.25-4.25 percent this year and 3-4 percent next year.

Mexico’s economy, the second-biggest in Latin America, has so far been shielded by still-strong demand from the United States for its manufactured goods, although a softening in U.S. data suggest momentum from a strong first quarter may weaken.

Economists polled by Reuters expect second-quarter growth figures due on Thursday to show quarter-on-quarter growth eased to 0.8 percent from 1.3 percent in the first quarter, while year-on-year they see growth coming in at 4.1 percent.

Carstens said the economy could grow by 4.2 percent in the second quarter, and for the year it was reasonable to expect growth of close to 4 percent, although the figure could be higher if there were a pick-up in the United States. (Additional reporting by Luis Rojas and Anahi Rama; Editing by M.D. Golan and Leslie Adler)