FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico gov't lowers 2013 growth estimate to 3.1 pct
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 17, 2013 / 4:46 PM / 4 years ago

Mexico gov't lowers 2013 growth estimate to 3.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, May 17 (Reuters) - Mexico’s government on Friday lowered its 2013 economic growth forecast to 3.1 percent, citing disappointing first quarter growth data in Latin America’s No.2 economy.

Deputy Finance Minister Fernando Aportela lowered the government’s annual growth forecast from a prior estimate of 3.5 percent.

Mexico’s annual growth slumped sharply at the start of 2013 to its weakest in three years despite unexpected strength in the services sector, backing expectations of a further interest rate cut later in 2013. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Simon Gardner)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.