Mexico preliminary first-quarter FDI soars to six-year high

MEXICO CITY, May 22 (Reuters) - Foreign direct investment in Mexico rose to a six-year high in the first quarter on steep flows from the United States and strong interest in the manufacturing sector, according to preliminary data from the Economy Ministry.

Foreigners poured $4.99 billion into Latin America’s No. 2 economy in the first quarter, up 14 percent from last year and the highest investment since 2007, the ministry’s preliminary estimates showed.

The figure, which tracks investments of 767 foreign companies that formally reported to the National Registry of Foreign Investment, is dominated by flows into the manufacturing sector, which received 65 percent of the total.

The United States accounts for the lion’s share of the funding, at 49 percent of the total, followed by Germany, Japan and Spain.

Data this month showed Mexican industrial output dropped by the most in more than three years in March, pulled down by Easter holidays cutting into production and accurately predicting a slowdown in growth in the first quarter.

Mexico’s annual economic growth slumped in early 2013 to its weakest in three years, prompting the government to cut growth estimates and feeding expectations of another interest rate cut.

The ministry also announced an upwardly revised $13.43 billion in FDI for 2012, up from the previously reported $12.66 billion.