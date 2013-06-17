UPDATE 1-Mexico can weather market volatility -central banker Sanchez

(Recasts, adds background, details, quotes)

MEXICO CITY, June 17 (Reuters) - Mexico is well placed to deal with a further bout of market volatility but investors should keep a close eye on their exposure to currency and interest rate risk, central bank board member Manuel Sanchez said on Monday.

Mexico’s peso fell more than 6 percent in May and 10-year bond yields jumped almost 100 basis points as investors began to price in an easing back on stimulus provided by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The ultra-low interest rates in the United States have driven investors to seek out higher-yielding opportunities in Mexico and other emerging markets.

Sanchez said local market moves had been orderly, with foreign exchange volumes high and bid-ask spreads narrow, while foreign ownership of local currency debt remained near record highs.

But it was likely that the upheavals in markets would continue once the Fed started to actually unwind its support for the economy, Sanchez said in a speech to an investor conference, posted on the central bank’s website.

“Given this scenario, the Mexican economy is expected to confront any new episode of uncertainty in a solid manner,” he said. “However, it is important that creditors as well as debtors remain wary of their FX and interest-rate risk exposures.”

Sanchez, known as one of the toughest inflation-fighters on the policy-making board of the Banco de Mexico, also said a recent spike in prices was temporary, and although upside price risks prevail, so far there are no signs of knock-on effects.

Mexico’s central bank is juggling the current spike in inflation against weaker growth, although Sanchez was optimistic that a pick-up in the United States, Mexico’s main trading partner, would feed into the local economy.

Inflation has overshot the central bank’s ceiling of 4 percent for three straight months and benchmark interest rates have been kept on hold at 4 percent since a cut in March.

“Given the temporary nature of recent pressures, it is likely that inflation will soon resume a downward trend toward the 3 percent permanent target,” Sanchez said.

“Even though downside risks to near-term growth forecasts appear to have increased for this year, for next year upside risks may remain,” he said.

“In particular, if the recovery in U.S. manufacturing consolidates in the following months, the upswing could fuel manufacturing in Mexico, with favorable effects on other sectors of the economy.”