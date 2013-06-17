FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mexico could post Q2 growth of 3.5 pct-finance minister
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 17, 2013 / 8:56 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Mexico could post Q2 growth of 3.5 pct-finance minister

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, June 17 (Reuters) - Mexico’s economy should accelerate in the second quarter as solid growth in the auto industry boosts its manufacturing sector, the country’s finance minister said on Monday.

“We think growth of 3.5 (percent) in the second quarter is clearly attainable,” Mexican Finance Minister Luis Videgaray said in an interview with local radio. “Car production (data) indicates that we’re moving in that direction.”

Annual economic growth slowed to just 0.8 percent in the first quarter, its weakest in three years, prompting the government to cut its 2013 growth estimate.

Mexico’s growing auto industry, the eighth largest in the world, is a key component of its booming manufacturing sector. The national auto industry is expected to produce a new record of between 3.15 million and 3.2 million light vehicles in 2013.

First-quarter growth was crimped by economic weakness in the United States, Mexico’s main trading partner, as well as a slump in public sector expenditure.

Mexico’s economy grew 0.45 percent in the first quarter compared with the final quarter of last year, according to the national statistics agency.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.