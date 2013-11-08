UPDATE 2-Mexico central bank unanimous on rate cut, no more needed -minutes

By Michael O‘Boyle and Alexandra Alper

MEXICO CITY, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bankers voted unanimously last month to lower interest rates to counter an economic slowdown, and all agreed growth had picked up and further cuts would not be needed, according to minutes of their meeting, released on Friday.

Board members voted 5-0 at their October 25 meeting to cut their benchmark rate by 25 basis points to a record low of 3.50 percent, the second cut in two months after a sharp slowdown in Latin America’s no. 2 economy.

The majority of board members thought slack in the economy would persist for a “prolonged period” while inflation pressures would be tame, backing expectations that policymakers will hold borrowing costs steady well into next year.

Still, central bankers also agreed to communicate that no further cuts were advisable, since the central bank expects growth to pick up next year.

“All members agreed that there are signs of a nascent recovery,” the minutes said. A majority agreed that downside risks to the economy persisted, but said the threat had faded since early September.

Yields on Mexican interest rate swaps were little changed as investors stuck to bets that see steady rates through at least the first half of next year.

“The central bank is firmly on hold. You would need a combination of many things happening for them to change their stance,” said Alonso Cervera, an economist at Credit Suisse in Mexico City who expects steady rates through at least the end of next year.

Mexico’s economy is seen growing just over 1.2 percent, according to the most recent poll from the central bank, down sharply from a 3.8 percent rate in 2012.

The economy shrank for the first time in four years in the second quarter, but it has rebounded in the third quarter and growth is “turning the corner,” Mexican deputy finance minister Miguel Messmacher told Reuters on Thursday.

The central bank on Wednesday cut its growth outlook for 2013 into line with market expectations but said it sees growth rising to between 3.2 and 4.2 percent next year

The majority of board members agreed the risks to inflation had improved. Inflation cooled in October to 3.36 percent, its lowest since January, as pressure on fresh food prices faded.

All members of the board agreed that Mexico’s tax overhaul is likely to have only a transitory impact on inflation.

The central bank said this week that higher taxes will drive inflation about 40 basis points higher next year to around 3.5 percent next year.

The majority of board members said the top risks to inflation were a bigger slump in the peso due to global volatility or investor dissatisfaction with major economic reforms being pushed by President Enrique Pena Nieto.

The peso has lost nearly 10 percent since expectations began building in May that the Federal Reserve would begin cutting back its stimulus program, which has underpinned investor appetite for higher-yielding emerging market assets.

Lawmakers are currently negotiating a bill to open up the state-run energy sector to more private investment. A bill that is seen as very inviting to foreign investment could boost the peso, but watered-down legislation could hurt the currency.