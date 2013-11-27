FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico announces $357 mln plan to boost finances in bloody state
November 27, 2013 / 11:01 PM / 4 years ago

Mexico announces $357 mln plan to boost finances in bloody state

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Mexico’s finance ministry on Wednesday announced a 4.672 billion peso ($357.17 million) plan to boost finances in the Western state of Michoacan which has been marred by drug violence.

Under the program, Mexico’s infrastructure development bank would provide 560 million pesos to help the state refinance debt. The state would receive an additional 4.1 billion pesos for new investments, if it improves its public finances.

Michoacan and its municipalities have amassed about 16.4 billion pesos in debt, according to finance ministry figures.

Mexico’s ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party proposed a reform in February to rein in runaway state debt by allowing the finance ministry to guarantee it when local governments meet certain criteria.

Mexico’s lower house has approved the bill, but the Senate has yet to take it up.

Michoacan has been at the center of Mexico’s wave of drug-related violence, with about 1,000 people a month dying in gangland killings. About 80,000 people have died since 2007 in cartel violence.

Last week authorities discovered dozens of corpses on the border of Michoacan and Jalisco state, where a clutch of rival cartels operate.

