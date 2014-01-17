FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexican jobless rate rises to 4.76 percent in December
January 17, 2014 / 2:35 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexican jobless rate rises to 4.76 percent in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Mexico's seasonally adjusted
unemployment rate was 4.76
percent in December, ticking up from November, the national
statistics agency said on Friday.
    The seasonally unadjusted rate fell in December to 4.25
percent, its lowest level in more than five years.
    The finance ministry expects economic growth to pick up to
about 3.9 percent this year, after reaching an estimated 1.3
percent in 2013.
    
       
  
             Dec 2013    Nov 2013    Dec 2012
 Jobless     4.76        4.59        5.00
 rate (s/a)                          
 Jobless     4.25        4.47        4.47
 rate                                
 
   s/a = seasonally adjusted

