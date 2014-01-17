UPDATE 1-Mexican jobless rate rises to 4.76 percent in December

MEXICO CITY, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Mexico's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.76 percent in December, ticking up from November, the national statistics agency said on Friday. The seasonally unadjusted rate fell in December to 4.25 percent, its lowest level in more than five years. The finance ministry expects economic growth to pick up to about 3.9 percent this year, after reaching an estimated 1.3 percent in 2013. Dec 2013 Nov 2013 Dec 2012 Jobless 4.76 4.59 5.00 rate (s/a) Jobless 4.25 4.47 4.47 rate s/a = seasonally adjusted