Mexico cbank sees inflation trending down to target range by Q2
#Market News
January 30, 2014

Mexico cbank sees inflation trending down to target range by Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank said on Thursday it expects inflation will resume its downward trend toward its target range by the second quarter of the year, after hitting an eight-month high earlier this month.

The bank targets inflation of 3 percent with a 1 percentage point tolerance band on either side.

The bank said increased volatility in international financial markets could pressure the exchange rate, but that any currency fluctuations would have a moderate effect on inflation.

