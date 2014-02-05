FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mexico Jan consumer confidence sinks to nearly 4-year low
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 5, 2014 / 2:50 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico Jan consumer confidence sinks to nearly 4-year low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Mexico's consumer confidence
index fell to a nearly four-year low in January after new taxes
took effect and the country's peso currency tumbled amid a
global rout in emerging market assets.
    The index, when adjusted for seasonal factors, has slipped
for five months in a row and last month it hit its lowest since
April 2010, according to data posted on the national statistics
agency website on Wednesday. 
        
 Mexico consumer confidence   Jan'14  Dec'14  Jan'13
 Index, seasonally adjusted   83.4    88.9    98.7
 Pct change vs prior month    -6.2    -2.3    0.3
 Personal outlook current     -2.6    -1.2    2.9
 Personal outlook year ahead  -3.8    -1.2    0.9
 National outlook current     -4.7    -1.9    2.3
 National outlook year ahead  -2.1    -0.4    1.1
 Big ticket purchase          -14.9   -4.13   0.0
 Index, unadjusted            84.5    89.7    100

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.