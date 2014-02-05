UPDATE 1-Mexico Jan consumer confidence sinks to nearly 4-year low

MEXICO CITY, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Mexico's consumer confidence index fell to a nearly four-year low in January after new taxes took effect and the country's peso currency tumbled amid a global rout in emerging market assets. The index, when adjusted for seasonal factors, has slipped for five months in a row and last month it hit its lowest since April 2010, according to data posted on the national statistics agency website on Wednesday. Mexico consumer confidence Jan'14 Dec'14 Jan'13 Index, seasonally adjusted 83.4 88.9 98.7 Pct change vs prior month -6.2 -2.3 0.3 Personal outlook current -2.6 -1.2 2.9 Personal outlook year ahead -3.8 -1.2 0.9 National outlook current -4.7 -1.9 2.3 National outlook year ahead -2.1 -0.4 1.1 Big ticket purchase -14.9 -4.13 0.0 Index, unadjusted 84.5 89.7 100