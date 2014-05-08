FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mexico annual inflation hits 6-month low in April
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2014 / 1:20 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico annual inflation hits 6-month low in April

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds historical comparison, background, detail)

MEXICO CITY, May 8 (Reuters) - Mexican inflation cooled to a six-month low in April as electricity and fresh food prices eased, backing expectations for steady interest rates this year in Latin America’s No. 2 economy.

Inflation in the 12 months through April slowed to 3.5 percent, below the 3.55 percent forecast in a Reuters poll, and down from a 3.76 percent rate in March.

Inflation rose above the central bank’s 4 percent ceiling in January on the heels of a fiscal reform that boosted prices of sugary beverages and junk food, but it has since cooled.

Policymakers held their benchmark interest rate at 3.50 percent last month, noting tame price pressures and highlighting signs of improving economic growth.

Consumer prices fell 0.19 percent in April compared with expectations for a 0.14 percent drop and the 0.27 percent rise notched in March.

Core prices, which strip out some volatile food and energy costs, climbed 0.29 percent, below expectations for a 0.35 percent rise and the 0.21 percent rise the month prior. (Reporting By Alexandra Alper; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.