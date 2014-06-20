FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexico retail sales rise for second month in a row
#Market News
June 20, 2014

UPDATE 1-Mexico retail sales rise for second month in a row

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Recasts with context, adds table)
    MEXICO CITY, June 20 (Reuters) - Mexican retail sales rose
in April from March, growing for the second month in a row after
a recent slump and pointing toward stronger domestic demand in
Latin America's No. 2 economy.
    Mexico is struggling to recover from a slowdown last year
and analysts have cut back growth expectations to less than 3
percent this year after a weaker than expected first quarter. 
  
 Retail sales  April 2014  March 2014  April 2013
 (pct change)                          
 month/month   1.1         1.2         -1.3
 year/year     -0.4        1.7         2.5
 
    

 (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
