UPDATE 1-Mexico retail sales rise for second month in a row

(Recasts with context, adds table) MEXICO CITY, June 20 (Reuters) - Mexican retail sales rose in April from March, growing for the second month in a row after a recent slump and pointing toward stronger domestic demand in Latin America's No. 2 economy. Mexico is struggling to recover from a slowdown last year and analysts have cut back growth expectations to less than 3 percent this year after a weaker than expected first quarter. Retail sales April 2014 March 2014 April 2013 (pct change) month/month 1.1 1.2 -1.3 year/year -0.4 1.7 2.5 (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)