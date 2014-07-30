FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexico economy picked up in 2nd qtr on rising exports -official
July 30, 2014 / 8:26 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico economy picked up in 2nd qtr on rising exports -official

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds comments from official on U.S. growth)

MEXICO CITY, July 30 (Reuters) - Mexico’s economy has shown signs of stronger growth in the second quarter, supported by rising exports to the United States, the finance ministry’s chief economist Ernesto Revilla said on Wednesday.

Weak U.S. demand and the impact of new Mexican taxes on consumer confidence weighed on growth in the first quarter, pushing the finance ministry in May cut its annual growth forecast for 2014 to 2.7 percent from 3.9 percent.

Data on Wednesday showed the U.S. economy rebounded sharply in the second quarter as consumers stepped up spending.

“This is good news for the Mexican economy,” said Revilla at a media conference in Mexico City, noting that exports had gained “a very big velocity.”

Mexico sends nearly four-fifths of its exports to the United States. Strong automobile exports helped lift factory output this year, but domestic demand has been sluggish and a drop in services made the economy shrink in May compared with April.

The economy grew at a 1.8 percent annual rate in the first quarter and the government releases second-quarter gross domestic product data on Aug. 21. (Reporting by Luis Rojas; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
