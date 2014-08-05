FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mexican consumer confidence falls in July to 5-month low
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 5, 2014 / 1:50 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexican consumer confidence falls in July to 5-month low

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Consumer confidence in Mexico
fell during July to its lowest since February amid a sluggish
recovery in domestic demand.
    The seasonally adjusted rate dropped to 88.1 from 90.4 in
June, the national statistics agency said on Tuesday.
    Latin America's No. 2 economy picked up some pace in the
second quarter on rising exports after a weak start to the year,
but consumer spending has been muted, and analysts have cut
their outlook for growth in 2014 to below 2.6 percent.
 
   
 Mexico consumer confidence   July 2014   June 2014   July 2013
 Index, seasonally adjusted   88.1        90.4        95.0
 Pct change vs prior month    -2.50       0.23        2.61
 Personal outlook current     -3.92       -0.46       4.21
 Personal outlook year ahead  -2.74       -0.83       2.39
 National outlook current     -1.22       -1.23       3.14
 National outlook year ahead  -4.08       0.50        2.32
 Big ticket purchase          -0.13       1.54        2.71
 Index, unadjusted            90.5        91.0        98.0
                                                      
 
 (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.