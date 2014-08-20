FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mexico's Pena Nieto eyes annual growth of 5 pct around 2018
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 20, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico's Pena Nieto eyes annual growth of 5 pct around 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds 2014 government and central bank growth forecasts)

MEXICO CITY, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Mexico’s annual economic growth rate could rise to around 5 percent by around 2018 in the wake of a series of economic reforms spanning energy to telecoms, President Enrique Pena Nieto said on Wednesday.

“We forecast ... that in the coming years, with the reforms, in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, the growth of our economy will increase,” Pena Nieto said. “To 3, 4 percent and around 2018 we could see annual growth of around 5 percent.”

When asked about growth for 2014, Pena Nieto said that he hoped to reach the finance ministry’s forecast of 2.7 percent.

Earlier this month, the Bank of Mexico trimmed its 2014 growth forecast to between 2.0 percent and 2.8 percent, from a previous estimate of between 2.3 percent and 3.3 percent. (Reporting by Simon Gardner, Christine Murray, Noe Torres)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.