UPDATE 1-Mexico retail sales rise in July
#Market News
September 23, 2014 / 1:15 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico retail sales rise in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds table, context)
    MEXICO CITY, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Mexican retail sales rose
in July, pointing to improving consumer demand in Latin
America's no. 2 economy. 
    Retail sales rose 0.4 percent in July compared with June,
the national statistics institute said on Tuesday, above the
upwardly revised 0.21 percent expansion reached the prior month.
    Mexico's jobless rate fell in August, pointing to stronger
domestic consumption as Mexico's economy picks up some speed
after a weak start to the year. 
    
    
 Retail      July 2014      June 2014    July 2013
 sales (pct                              
 change)                                 
 month/mont  0.4            0.21         0.21
 h                                       
 year/year   2.0            1.1          1.3
 
 (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter Editing by W Simon)

