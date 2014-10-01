FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico peso weaker on U.S. monetary policy normalization-Carstens
Sections
Featured
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
Exchange-traded funds
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 1, 2014 / 1:55 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico peso weaker on U.S. monetary policy normalization-Carstens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Mexico’s peso has weakened in recent weeks due to the fact that the United States has started to normalize its monetary policy, Central Bank Gov. Agustin Carstens said on Wednesday.

Carstens also said he saw inflation dropping below the bank’s tolerance ceiling of 4 percent in January, and converging toward its 3 percent target toward the middle of 2015.

He said of the weaker peso: “Fundamentally it is the result I would say of the fact that the process of monetary policy normalization has begun in the United States.”

Reporting by Mexico Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.