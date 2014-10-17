FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexico Sep seasonally adjusted jobless rate 4.75 pct
October 17, 2014 / 1:20 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico Sep seasonally adjusted jobless rate 4.75 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds table)
    MEXICO CITY, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Mexico's seasonally adjusted
jobless rate fell to 4.75 percent  in September, dropping for
the second month in a row as the economy picks up growth after a
weak start to the year, official data showed on Friday.
    Mexico's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.83
percent in August, the national statistics agency said on
Monday, revised down from a 4.87 percent rate.
    Economists expect Mexican economic growth to pick up to
about 2.5 percent this year from a 1.4 percent rate in 2013.
    
                     Sept 2014     August 2014  Sept 2013
 Jobless rate (s/a)  4.75          4.83         4.94
                                                
 Jobless rate        5.08          5.18         5.29
                                                
 s/a = seasonally adjusted


 (Reporting by Elinor Comlay Editing by W Simon)

