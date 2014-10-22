FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Mexico retail sales rise in August, third month of gains
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 22, 2014 / 1:15 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 2-Mexico retail sales rise in August, third month of gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Mexican retail sales rose in
August for the third month in a row, pointing to reviving
consumer demand in Latin America's No. 2 economy. 
    Retail sales rose 0.6 percent in August compared with July,
the national statistics institute said on Wednesday, adding that
it had changed its methodology to use 2008 as its base year.
    August's pace was below an upwardly revised 0.75 percent
expansion reached the prior month.
    
    
 Retail sales  August 2014  July 2014  August 2013
 (pct change)                          
 month/month   0.6          0.75       -3.22
 year/year     4.4          1.2        -0.1
 
 (Reporting By Alexandra Alper Editing by W Simon and Chizu
Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.