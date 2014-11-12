FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico central bank to adjust growth forecast next week-Carstens
November 12, 2014 / 7:11 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico central bank to adjust growth forecast next week-Carstens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Central Bank will adjust its annual growth forecast next week, Gov. Agustin Carstens said on Wednesday, though many analysts have already scaled back their own expectations.

“The Bank of Mexico will adjust its expected growth rate next week,” Carstens said.

The IMF expects Mexico’s economy to grow by 2.4 percent this year as expansion picks up after a harsh winter in the United States crimped American demand for Mexican factory exports and the construction sector sagged in early 2014.

Mexico’s economy expanded by a sluggish 1.4 percent in 2013. (Reporting by Mexico Newsroom)

