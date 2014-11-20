UPDATE 1-Mexico retail sales fall in September by most in 9 months

(Recasts with context, adds table) MEXICO CITY, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Mexican retail sales fell in September in their biggest drop in nine months as uneven consumer demand weighs on a sluggish recovery in Latin America's No. 2 economy. Flagging after three months of growth, retail sales slipped 0.7 percent in September compared with August, the national statistics institute said on Thursday. It was the biggest month-on-month dip since last December Mexico's central bank lowered the range of its growth forecasts for this year and next on Wednesday, pointing to weakness in domestic demand. Retail sales Sept 2014 Aug 2014 Sept 2013 (pct change) month/month -0.7 0.6 0.1 year/year 4.5 4.4 -1.2 (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle Editing by W Simon)