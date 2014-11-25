FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico foreign direct investment down 46 percent in first 9 months
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 25, 2014 / 12:10 AM / 3 years ago

Mexico foreign direct investment down 46 percent in first 9 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Mexico registered foreign direct investment (FDI) of $15.3 billion during the first nine months of 2014, the country’s economy ministry said on Monday, down 46 percent from the $28.2 billion seen over the same period last year.

The ministry said the weaker FDI in the January-September period was due to U.S. telecoms company AT&T selling its stake in Carlos Slim’s America Movil to get regulatory approval for its purchase of satellite broadcaster DirecTV.

In June, Slim bought back that stake for about $5.5 billion, transferring the asset back into Mexican hands, and thus declassifying it as FDI, the ministry added.

Mexico posted record FDI of $35.2 billion in 2013, nearly double the level seen in 2012, mainly due to Belgian brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev’s acquisition of Mexican beer giant Grupo Modelo, which brought in over $13 billion. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.