FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico's central bank seen holding steady while peso slumps
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 5, 2014 / 6:00 AM / 3 years ago

Mexico's central bank seen holding steady while peso slumps

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank is expected to hold its benchmark interest rate at a record low on Friday as policymakers eye a slump in the peso that could add to inflation pressures.

Nineteen of 20 analysts surveyed by Reuters last week expect the central bank to keep its main interest rate at 3.00 percent while one analyst forecast a 25 basis point cut after weaker-than-expected third quarter growth.

Still, analysts at Capital Economics on Thursday switched their call to predict a rate cut, arguing a recent slump in oil prices will crimp growth and could push the central bank to use lower borrowing costs to support Latin America’s No. 2 economy.

Other economists rejected the possibility and pointed to the risk that a surprise interest rate cut could spur a run on the peso. A drop in oil prices has already driven the cost of dollars in pesos to a 2-1/2 year high above 14 per dollar.

“With the exchange rate where it is, I do not see Banxico cutting. The peso could go to 15,” said Deutsche Bank analyst Alexis Milo.

The central bank will issue its policy statement at 9:00 local time (1500 GMT).

Mexico’s annual inflation rate eased in early November to 4.16 percent, cooling after a spike above the central bank’s 4 percent tolerance ceiling. Policymakers said last month they expect the rate to slow to near 3 percent by mid-2015.

But a much weaker peso could fan inflation by driving up import prices.

Mexico’s central bank has held borrowing costs steady since catching markets off guard with a 50 basis points cut in June to aid a weak economy. Markets are betting the bank will raise interest rates around the middle of next year.

Mexico’s economy grew just 0.5 percent quarter-on-quarter in the July-September period, but signs of stronger U.S. growth are expected to lift demand for the country’s manufacturing exports.

However, concerns about a glut in the world oil supply have driven prices for Mexico’s crude mix MEX-OSP to a five-year low.

Analysts said the drop could dampen interest in the opening of Mexico’s oil industry and noted the peso has wilted amid concerns of less robust investment in oil projects next year. (Reporting by Michael O‘Boyle; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.