UPDATE 1-Mexico industrial output picked up in Feb on mining, factories

(Adds detail on components)

MEXICO CITY, April 10 (Reuters) - Mexican industrial production rose in February after two months of contractions, as manufacturing, mining and utilities picked up.

Industrial output increased 0.2 percent in February from January, the national statistics agency said on Friday, after shrinking a revised 0.1 percent the prior month. A Reuters poll had forecast a 0.74 percent expansion in February.

Factory production, a component of industrial output, rose 1 percent in February from January. Mexico, Latin America’s second-largest economy, sends nearly 80 percent of its exports, which are mostly factory goods, to the United States. Strength in factory output last year helped offset sluggish domestic demand.

Mining, which includes oil production by state-run company Pemex, grew by 1.5 percent in February on a monthly basis, marking its first expansion since August.

But the component measuring construction tumbled 2.2 percent in February from the month before, its biggest contraction since April 2013, in a sign of new headwinds for the sector.

Industrial output climbed 1.6 percent in February from a year earlier, from a revised 0.8 percent in January. The Reuters poll had forecast a 1.9 percent increase in February. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)