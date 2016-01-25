FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexican economy slows in November as industry shrinks
January 25, 2016 / 2:51 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexican economy slows in November as industry shrinks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background, separate jobs data in paragraphs 2-5)

MEXICO CITY, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Mexico’s economy expanded in November at the slowest pace since last May as industry contracted, while the unemployment rate ticked higher in December, data showed on Monday.

Mexico’s economy grew 0.1 percent in November from October , as the industrial sector shrank 0.5 percent, the national statistics agency said. Services expanded 0.3 percent month-on-month.

Improving domestic demand in Latin America’s No. 2 economy helped offset uneven factory output and weak construction last year. Preliminary data on gross domestic product growth, due on Friday, is expected to show the pace of economic growth cooled in the fourth quarter.

The economy expanded 2.7 percent compared to November of 2014, the data showed, above expectations for a 1.9 percent rise in a Reuters poll.

Mexico’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose to 4.4 percent in December from 4.2 percent in November, according to a separate report. (Reporting by Michael O‘Boyle; Editing by Frances Kerry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
