UPDATE 1 -Mexico November retail sales expand at fastest pace in 3 months

(Adds table, background, historical comparisons) MEXICO CITY, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Mexican retail sales rose in November at their fastest pace in three months, pointing to steady consumer spending in Latin America's No. 2 economy. Sales rose 0.5 percent in November compared to October, its fastest pace since August, data from the national statistics institute showed on Tuesday. Compared to the same month last year, retail sales climbed 5.7 percent. Steady consumer growth helped underpin the economy last year, which expanded at its fastest pace in two years in the third quarter, despite a slump in oil output. Retail November 2015 October 2015 November 2014 sales (pct change) month/mont O.5 0.3 0.4 h year/year 5.7 4.8 1.2 (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)