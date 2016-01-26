FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1 -Mexico November retail sales expand at fastest pace in 3 months
#Market News
January 26, 2016 / 2:17 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1 -Mexico November retail sales expand at fastest pace in 3 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds table, background, historical comparisons)
    MEXICO CITY, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Mexican retail sales rose in
November at their fastest pace in three months, pointing to
steady consumer spending in Latin America's No. 2 economy. 
    Sales rose 0.5 percent in November compared to
October, its fastest pace since August, data from the national
statistics institute showed on Tuesday. 
    Compared to the same month last year, retail sales climbed
5.7 percent. 
     Steady consumer growth helped underpin the economy last
year, which expanded at its fastest pace in two years in the
third quarter, despite a slump in oil output.
  
 Retail      November 2015  October 2015    November 2014
 sales (pct                                 
 change)                                    
 month/mont  O.5            0.3             0.4
 h                                          
 year/year   5.7            4.8             1.2
 
    
 (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
