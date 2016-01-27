FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexico factory exports rebound in Dec on automobiles
January 27, 2016 / 2:31 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico factory exports rebound in Dec on automobiles

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts with manufactured exports, consumer imports, adds
graphic)
    MEXICO CITY, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Mexico's factory-made
exports rose in December on a jump in automobile shipments, but
exports of other factory goods and consumer imports both fell
for the second month in a row, data showed on Wednesday. 
    Manufactured exports rose 0.6 percent in December compared
with November in seasonally adjusted terms, the national
statistics agency, following a sharp drop in November.
    Mexico exports mostly manufactured goods to the United
States, its top trading partner. Weakness in U.S. factory output
weighed on growth in Latin America's No. 2 economy last year. 
    Mexican automobile exports in December rose 3 percent
compared with November, the biggest monthly increase since July,
but the pace of shipments of other manufactured items fell for
the second month in a row.
    Non-oil consumer imports fell 1.5 percent, also dropping for
the second month in a row, possibly reflecting the steeper cost
of foreign goods after a deep slump in the peso. 
     Mexico posted a $1.237 billion trade deficit in December
when adjusted for seasonal swings. In non-seasonally
adjusted terms, Mexico posted a trade deficit of $927
million.

    
 (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle Editing by W Simon)

