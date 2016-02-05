FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Mexico consumer confidence rebounds in January
February 5, 2016 / 2:16 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Mexico consumer confidence rebounds in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds table)
    MEXICO CITY, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Mexican consumer confidence
rose in January, rebounding after a fall in December and
pointing to steady consumer spending in Latin America's
second-largest economy.
    When adjusted for seasonal swings, the index rose 1.0
percent last month to 93.3, the national statistics agency said
on Friday.
    Despite a deep slump in the peso, domestic spending has
underpinned economic growth in Mexico as industry has slid on
weaker U.S. demand for Mexican exports and tumbling oil prices. 

                               Jan 2016      Dec 2015        Jan 2015
 Index level, s/a (base 2003)  93.3          92.4            91.5
 Pct change, s/a               1.0           -0.9            -1.7
 Index level, original         92.5          93.0            91.1
    s/a = seasonally adjusted
    

    
 (Reporting By Alexandra Alper  Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
