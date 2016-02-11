FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
February 11, 2016 / 2:21 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico industrial output falls for third straight month

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds breakdown of components, historical comparisons)
    MEXICO CITY, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Mexican industrial output
slipped in December for the third month in a row as mining,
construction and utilities sank, signaling further headwinds for
Latin America's second-largest economy.
    Industrial output fell 0.1 percent from November,
the national statistics office said on Thursday, well below
analysts' expectations for a 0.2 percent rise and November's
upwardly revised 0.4 percent contraction.
    The data showed mining tumbled 1.1 percent, its biggest
contraction since April, as oil production slid by 0.9 percent.
    Mexico has been hit by a decade-long slump in oil production
and a plunge in crude prices, despite a landmark opening of the
sector to private investment.
    Factory output, a rare bright spot in the report, rose 0.3
percent. Mexico sends nearly 80 percent of its exports, mostly
factory goods, to the United States.
    The construction sector sank 0.2 percent while utilities
fell by 0.8 percent month-on-month.
    Compared with December 2014, industrial output was flat
, despite expectations for a 0.2 percent expansion.
However, it grew an upwardly revised 0.2 percent in November
compared with the year-earlier month.

 (Reporting by Alexandra Alper Editing by W Simon)

