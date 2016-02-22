FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Mexico retail sales sink by most in over 2 years in December
#Market News
February 22, 2016 / 2:22 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Mexico retail sales sink by most in over 2 years in December

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds historical comparisons, table)
    MEXICO CITY, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Mexican retail sales sank in December by the most in more
than two years, pointing to unexpected headwinds for domestic spending in Latin America's no. 2
economy. 
    Sales fell 1.6 percent in December compared to November, data from the national
statistics institute showed on Monday, marking their biggest contraction since August, 2013.
    Compared to the same month in 2014, retail sales climbed  3.4 percent.
    The pace of services growth has been a relative bright spot in Mexico's economy, which
slowed in the fourth quarter as industrial expansion ground to a halt, preliminary data showed
last month. 
    
 Retail      December 2015  November 2015   December 2014
 sales (pct                                 
 change)                                    
 month/mont  -1.6           0.3             -0.4
 h                                          
 year/year   3.4            5.7             2.4
 

    
 (Reporting By Alexandra Alper; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
