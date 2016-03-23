FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexico retail sales post biggest rise in over 2 years in Jan
March 23, 2016 / 2:45 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico retail sales post biggest rise in over 2 years in Jan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with details on sales, background, adds table)
    MEXICO CITY, March 23 (Reuters) - Mexican retail sales rose
in January by the most in more than two years, delivering a
boost to domestic spending in Latin America's No. 2 economy,
data from the national statistics institute showed on Wednesday.
    Adjusted for seasonal swings, sales jumped 2.7
percent in January compared with December 2015, the biggest
increase since November 2013.
    Compared with the same month in 2015, retail sales climbed
5.2 percent, its fastest pace in two months.
    Consumer spending has been a relative bright spot for the
economy. Last week, the Mexican central bank held its main
interest rate at 3.75 percent, but said it could raise borrowing
costs if a weak peso begins to hit inflation expectations.
    The bank hiked borrowing costs in February and December
after a deep slump in the peso.
 Retail      Jan 2016    December    Jan 2015
 sales (pct              2015        
 change)                             
 month/mont  2.7         -1.3        1.3
 h                                   
 year/year   5.2         3.4         4.7
 

 (Reporting by Dave Graham and Alexandra Alper; Editing by
Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
